Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

