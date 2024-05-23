Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

