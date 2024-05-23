Brokers Issue Forecasts for OGE Energy Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGE)

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for OGE Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

