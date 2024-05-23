Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.72

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.72 and traded as high as C$55.09. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$54.41, with a volume of 1,567,660 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.524 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.15%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total transaction of C$7,840,793.92. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

