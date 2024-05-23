Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cabot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

