Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.0% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $5,249,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 345.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

