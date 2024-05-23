Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

