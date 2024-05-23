Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.76

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 88.76 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 101.62 ($1.29). Capital shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27), with a volume of 31,454 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.76. The firm has a market cap of £193.70 million, a PE ratio of 666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

