Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

