CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
