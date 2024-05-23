Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$0.96. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 22,241 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$225.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$145.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.67 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.1500816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

