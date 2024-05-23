Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

