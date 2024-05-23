Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.07 Million Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Azenta by 17.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

AZTA stock opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

