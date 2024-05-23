Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 20.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PriceSmart stock opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

