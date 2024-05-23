Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 81,727 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,175 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

