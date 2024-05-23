Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,267,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,874,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

See Also

