Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $348.89

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.89 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 392 ($4.98). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.91), with a volume of 857,356 shares changing hands.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 338 ($4.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHG

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 348.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,969.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

Insider Activity at Chemring Group

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.55), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($628,861.49). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.