Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

CHH stock opened at $117.88 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.62.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

