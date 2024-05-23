Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,298,000 after buying an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after buying an additional 62,174 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $117.88 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.