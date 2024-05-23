Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.50.

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.94. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $142.02 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

