Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Shares Up 2%

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 54,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 449,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cineverse stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Cineverse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

