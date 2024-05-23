Cirata (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.58

Cirata plc (LON:WAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.58 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 64.61 ($0.82). Cirata shares last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.81), with a volume of 721,810 shares changing hands.

Cirata Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.96 million, a PE ratio of -117.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Cirata Company Profile

WANdisco plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

