Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,539.61

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,539.61 ($44.99) and traded as high as GBX 3,955 ($50.27). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,905 ($49.63), with a volume of 20,730 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.86) to GBX 4,320 ($54.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($62.91) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.97) to GBX 4,500 ($57.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,990.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,539.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 72 ($0.92) dividend. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,722.63%.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.79), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($972,292.51). In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.79), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($972,292.51). Also, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.84), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($237,824.10). Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

