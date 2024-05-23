Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $998.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $863.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,030.00.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
