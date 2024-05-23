Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $998.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $863.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $614.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,030.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

