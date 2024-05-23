Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
CVLY opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.56.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codorus Valley Bancorp
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.