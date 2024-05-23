Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

CVLY opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

