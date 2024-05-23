Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 15,949,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,171% from the average daily volume of 373,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

