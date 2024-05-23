Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 15,949,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,171% from the average daily volume of 373,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
Featured Articles
