Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 482,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,201 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,320 shares of company stock worth $7,759,797. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

