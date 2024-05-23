Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $606.75

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 606.75 ($7.71) and traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.27). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.27), with a volume of 410,037 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,448.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14.

In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £6,014.47 ($7,644.22). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.64), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($25,443.82). 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

