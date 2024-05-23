Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €11.77 ($12.79) and traded as high as €15.67 ($17.03). Commerzbank shares last traded at €15.65 ($17.01), with a volume of 5,708,741 shares trading hands.
Commerzbank Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.77.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.