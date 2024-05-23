Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.96

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.96 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 80.82 ($1.03). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 80.75 ($1.03), with a volume of 57 shares traded.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £405.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a €2.10 ($2.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,015.30%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

