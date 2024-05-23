Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SID

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $145,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.