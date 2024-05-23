Comparing Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than California Resources.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.67 $6.10 billion $5.02 15.02 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.21% 20.58% 10.69% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats California Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

