Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.83

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $3.83. Conn’s shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 23,921 shares.

Get Conn's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conn’s

Conn’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.40 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.