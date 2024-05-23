Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,532.44

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3,532.44 and traded as high as C$3,751.69. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$3,709.05, with a volume of 17,526 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,008.33.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3,683.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,532.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 110.1010131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.378 per share. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

