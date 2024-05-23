Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.58. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 752,350 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

