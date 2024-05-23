Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.58. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 752,350 shares trading hands.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.25%.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
