Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

