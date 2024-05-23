Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCT
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.