Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

CMCT opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.