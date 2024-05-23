Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.10 and traded as high as C$12.00. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 3,412,137 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3587699 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

