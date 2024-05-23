CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 233.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

