Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,992,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4,303.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 77,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 75,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

