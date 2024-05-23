CVS Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 93,675 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 52,056 put options.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.