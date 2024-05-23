CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.5 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $244.52 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.04.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

