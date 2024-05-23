Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Trading Up 1.4%

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,922,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,623,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Cybin Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

The stock has a market cap of $147.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cybin by 488.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cybin by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Read More

