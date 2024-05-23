D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.2 %

DHI opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

