D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.82.

DHI stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

