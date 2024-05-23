Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.00. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,471 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Dawson Geophysical’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

