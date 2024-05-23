Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.00. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,471 shares traded.
Dawson Geophysical Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.
Dawson Geophysical Announces Dividend
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dawson Geophysical
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.