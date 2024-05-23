Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.49. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 2,517 shares trading hands.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
