DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Trading Down 12.4%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.63. 22,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 51,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

DigiAsia Company Profile

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

