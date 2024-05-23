Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $95.50 Million Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $95,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Laureate Education by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Laureate Education by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,121,971 shares of company stock worth $31,073,410. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

LAUR stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.75. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

