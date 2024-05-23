Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $94,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,452 shares of company stock worth $1,892,518 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

